Dani Alves shoots down reports that he offered himself to Mallorca

Dani Alves has shot down reports he offered himself to Mallorca. The Brazilian right-back will become a free agent at the end of June when his contract with Barcelona expires. It is already confirmed that he won’t stay at Camp Nou but it’s thought he wants to stay in Europe for another season to prepare for the World Cup.

Alves is expected to be part of Tite’s Brazilian squad and, for that reason, it makes sense for him to stay in Europe. Mallorca were reportedly offered his services only for the man himself to shoot down those reports on Twitter. He said the reports were lies.

Alves, 39, joined Barcelona during the January transfer window from Sao Paulo for a second stint at Camp Nou. He played 14 games in La Liga during the stint, contributing a goal and three assists. Despite his age it’s evident he still has much to offer.