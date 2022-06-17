Brazilian starlet and Real Madrid target Luis Guilherme renews his contract with Palmeiras

Real Madrid have been keeping a very close eye on Brazil.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who note that the success enjoyed by the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes has only served to underline this policy.

Juni Calafat, Madrid’s man in Brazil, has done sterling work in helping Madrid be one step ahead of the competition with some of the country’s best talent.

And one name being bandied about recently is Luis Guilherme of Palmeiras.

The 16-year-old is an attacking midfielder and has just renewed his contract with the Sao Paulo club until 2025. A release clause of €60m has been included in the deal.

Guilherme, an U17 international with Brazil, has spoken about how the likes of Vinicius and Rodrygo are role models for him. But he also assured that he’s completely focused on his football with Palmeiras for the time being. One to keep an eye on.