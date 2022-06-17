Barcelona preparing another official bid for Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona are preparing a new bid for Robert Lewandowski according to Fabrizio Romano. Joan Laporta enjoys a good relationship with Pini Zahavi, the Polish marksman’s agent, enabling their verbal agreement over personal terms to remain in place. Lewandowski’s priority has always been Barcelona despite interest from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona are keen to land a top-level centre-forward this summer and Lewandowski is their chosen target. He is determined to leave Bayern Munich this summer despite his contract being valid until the summer of 2023 – he wants to embark on a new challenge and feels undervalued by the powers-that-be at Bayern.

Lewandowski, 33, is one of the most lethal goalscorers in European football. He has scored 76 goals in 132 games for the Polish national team and has scored a remarkable 344 in 374 games for Bayern since joining the Bavarians from Borussia Dortmund. He was instrumental to the team that won the Champions League in 2019/20.