Barcelona planning to extend Memphis Depay’s contract until the summer of 2025

Barcelona are planning to offer Memphis Depay a new contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025 according to Diario Sport. The player is still technically available, however, and could be sold if the right offer arrives.

Memphis wants to stay at Camp Nou and has communicated that to the club. Barcelona like the idea of this as long as he doesn’t enter the final year of his contract. It now seems likely an agreement will be reached that won’t add an extra burden to the wage bill.

Memphis turned down more economically lucrative offers to join Barcelona and, while he was sidelined by Xavi Hernandez when the Catalan replaced Ronald Koeman, he did rally to show his quality toward the end of this past season. The arrival of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha will likely restrict his minutes further but he’s ready to accept the challenge.