Barcelona duo linked with Marseille switch

Barcelona pair Clement Lenglet and Martin Braithwaite could move on this summer amid interest from Ligue 1 side Marseille.

La Blaugrana are trying to offload a string of squad players in the coming weeks as they look to balance the books this summer.

Xavi has been tasked with selling at least five players before the start of the 2022/23 campaign as he looks to bring new faces into the Camp Nou.

According to reports from Diario AS, Marseille boss Jorge Sampaoli is looking to reinforce his own ranks with Lenglet and Braithwaite offering experienced options.

The report adds a move for French international Lenglet is further advanced at this stage as he looks to secure first team football in 2022/23.

Barcelona are aiming for a €15m fee, if Marseille move for the former Sevilla star, with Braithwaite currently preferring to stay in Catalonia, with two years left on the Dane’s contract at the club.