Atletico Madrid eye Tottenham star Emerson Royal

Atletico Madrid could raid Tottenham for another right back this summer as part of a squad rebuild.

Los Rojiblancos head coach Diego Simeone is planning an overhaul in the Spanish capital ahead of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

Simeone’s main target is securing a replacement for Kieran Trippier after the England international joined Newcastle United in January.

Trippier established himself as a fans favourite after joining Ateltico from Spurs in 2019 as part of Simeone’s title winning season in 2021.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Brazilian star Emerson Royal is an option for Simeone, with Matt Doherty installed as Spurs’ first choice in his position.

Marcos Llorente has filled in following Trippier’s exit, but Simeone wants to bring him back into his regular midfield role, amid injury concerns for Daniel Wass in 2022.

Spurs have already brought in three new faces, ahead of their return to Champions League action in 2022, with Yves Bissouma, Fraser Forster and Ivan Perisic moving to North London.