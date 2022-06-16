Rafa Mir working hard in the gym to be important for Sevilla this coming season

Sevilla signed Rafa Mir last summer and the striker is set to be an important figure at the Sanchez-Pizjuan in the coming season according to Marca. He finished the 2021/22 campaign as the Andalusian club’s top scorer with 13 goals in 48 games.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s lack of fitness meant that Mir had to play a lot of football under Julen Lopetegui and the same will most likely be the case next season. Luuk de Jong is set to leave the club and Munir will become a free agent when his contract expires.

Mir, preparing for this, is spending a lot of time in the gym during his summer vacation.

He wants to score more goals this season and help Sevilla retain their place in the top four of La Liga despite losing Diego Carlos and, most probably, Jules Kounde this close-season. That, it must be said, is going to be a challenging task.