Manchester City preparing to move for ex-Barcelona left-back Marc Cucurella

Manchester City are preparing to make a move for Brighton and Hove left-back Marc Cucurella according to The Guardian. Pep Guardiola is determined to land his compatriot after being impressed by his performances since arriving in the Premier League.

Cucurella, 23, began his career with Barcelona but failed to make the grade at first-team level. After consecutive seasons on loan at Eibar and Getafe he joined the latter in a permanent deal in the summer of 2020, leaving for Brighton the following close-season.

Since then the Catalan has made 37 appearances for the English club across all competitions, contributing a goal and two assists. He has proven himself to be ideally suited to the Premier League – tough and technical in equal measure.

City won the Premier League last season by a point, just beating out Liverpool. They have already signed Erling Haaland this summer and will look to continue to do smart business.