Granada lose several key pieces as preparations begin for Segunda

Many believed that Granada’s squad was far too good to go down this season. Most would have assumed that Granada would not be continuing with that team in Segunda and the exodus has begun at the Estadio Nuevo de Los Carmenes.

Perhaps the most likely out the door was always Darwin Machis. The Venezuelan winger nearly left in January and this time has sealed a move to Juarez de Mexico, as confirmed by the club. No fee was published but, Diario AS reported it as €3m.

Granada have announced that Angel Montoro has left the club, author of this famous Europa League goal away to Napoli.pic.twitter.com/fF8jmQUO0J — Football España (@footballespana_) June 16, 2022

The previous day the club had also made it public that Angel Montoro and German Sanchez would not be continuing beyond their contracts at the end of June. Both were long-term members of the squad and joined Granada back in 2017, leading them from the second division to the Europa League quarter-finals.

In particular Montoro will be remembered for his header against Napoli in the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, which took Granada through their tie with the Italians.