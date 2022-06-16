Dani Alves considering move to surprise La Liga club after Barcelona departure

A great many fans in Barcelona will miss Dani Alves after the Brazilian defender announced his departure on Wednesday. He had signed on a short-term deal until this summer and for a while it appeared as if he would be offered a renewal for next season.

However it wasn’t to be. It also doesn’t help Alves solve his key objective: getting to November in good shape so that he can go to the World Cup. The 39-year-old is determined to be selected for Qatar but needs to continue proving he can still cut it at the top level.

He’s been selected in the most recently Brazil squads but will need regular football for the first three months of next season. According to local papers, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, Alves has been offered to Real Mallorca.

The Islanders stayed up on the final day of the season and would represent a La Liga option for Alves. In addition, La Palma is not far in terms of proximity from Barcelona and could provide a relaxing base from which to prepare for perhaps the last great hurrah in his career.