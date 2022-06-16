Barcelona starlet leaves club after stalled development in B team

Barcelona youngster Arnau Comas has left the club after 12 years at the club, as was confirmed by the official website.

Comas, 22, had been one of the more promising central defensive talents in Barcelona’s ranks for some time, but in recent years had failed to progress at Barcelona B. After being told that he would not continue at the club, as per Sport, Comas agreed a four-year contract with FC Basle in Swiss football. No fee was mentioned by either party.

He was a mainstay for Sergi Barjuan this past season, yet following the progression last season of Ronald Araujo and the form of Mika Marmol this time round, Barcelona felt they could afford to lose Comas.

Excellent on the ball and good in the air, Comas painted the picture of a useful defender for Barcelona for a long time. He joins a team in which he will look to win a starting place and play in European competition, with Basle finishing second last year.