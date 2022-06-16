Barcelona ready to move for Cesar Azpilicueta after letting Dani Alves go

Barcelona are preparing to move for Cesar Azpilicueta after confirming that Dani Alves will not be renewing his contract with the club according to Fabrizio Romano. Xavi Hernandez wants the Chelsea player but Thomas Tuchel is fighting to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona have put a two-year deal on the table for the man from Navarre and hope he will come to Camp Nou after a trophy-laden decade in London. Sergino Dest is also hopeful of continuing his Barcelona career while Sergi Roberto has just signed a new deal.

Azpilicueta, 32, began his career with Osasuna before joining Marseille in 2010. He left for Chelsea after two years in the south of France and has won everything there is to win there including the Champions League. He has also earned 40 caps for La Roja.

Xavi wants to bring players with genuine experience to Camp Nou to complement an exciting core of young players. Azpilicueta, a consummate professional, would fit the bill.