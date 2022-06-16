Athletic Club emerge as surprise candidate for Antoine Griezmann

Technically, Antoine Griezmann is still a Barcelona player. The French forward left the club last summer to return to Atletico Madrid, even if it feels a lifetime away, on a two-year loan deal with an option to make the deal permanent.

It seems a given that Griezmann will remain at Atletico Madrid and President Enrique Cerezo has said as much.

Yet a third surprise option has come out of the blue. According to Diario AS, Athletic Club would be interested in taking Griezmann to Bilbao.

If Inaki Arechabaleta wins the elections next week, he has promised to bring in Marcelo Bielsa and Griezmann is one of the names that Bielsa has singled out to strengthen his team, along with Jon Moncayola from Osasuna and Hugo Guillamon from Valencia.

As he came through the academy at Real Sociedad, Griezmann would supposedly qualify for Athletic Club’s Basque-only rule. Whether they could persuade Barcelona and Atletico Madrid into a financial deal that would work for both remains to be seen. In addition, they would need convince the Frenchman himself – it seems a farfetched dream at this point in time.

