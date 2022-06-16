Alvaro Morata to stay at Atletico Madrid this summer

Alvaro Morata will once again be packing up his belongings this summer as a return to Madrid looks likely.

According to Diario AS, Juventus have missed the specified period in which they could exercise their purchase option to keep Morata. That option was fixed at €35m and the Italians were reluctant to meet that price, after two years on loan in Turin.

Atletico Madrid reportedly made their stance clear that if Juventus didn’t do so, he would be staying in Madrid and it appears as if Diego Simeone may already have his Luis Suarez replacement foisted upon him to some degree.

It’s not ruled out that Juventus could still negotiate a deal with Atletico Madrid, but the signs aren’t good. Equally, should Barcelona decide to return for him, it might make things easier for the Catalans to negotiate without a third party.

Whether Simeone would appreciate Morata is another matter entirely. By the end of Morata’s solitary season at Atleti, it had become clear that Simeone didn’t trust Morata. Whether the change in economical power has also changed which players Simeone can attract and thus his opinion on the Spanish striker should become clear by the end of the market.