Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid reach agreement in principle on new contract

Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid have reached an agreement in principle whereby the Brazilian forward will sign a new four or five-year deal according to Diario AS.

Vinicius’ current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu had been set to expire in the summer of 2024, or two years time, but Madrid were keen to close an extension quickly to avoid any potential problems. An official announcement will be made in July.

Vinicius has been earning about €3m per season. Alongside compatriot Eder Militao he is the lowest-earner in the first-team squad aside from Andriy Lunin and Jesus Vallejo.

That will not be the case for much longer. Vinicius is currently on vacation in the United States and when he returns to the Spanish capital he will put pen to paper on a new deal.

Vinicius contributed 22 goals and 20 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions last season, exploding into a genuinely world-class attacker.