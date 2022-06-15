Sevilla president Jose Castro speaks on Julen Lopetegui’s future at the Sanchez-Pizjuan

Sevilla president Jose Castro has spoken about the future of the club’s coach, Julen Lopetegui. He revealed that despite the Andalusian outfit’s disappointing end to La Liga and failure in European competition they were going to stick by the Basque.

“The team did not play well in the final part of La Liga, we all saw it,” Castro said in comments carried by Marca.

“I will not be the one to give you tomorrow’s headline, but we believe in Lopetegui, we believe in Lopetegui, we believe in Lopetegui – three times so there are no doubts.

“The team had moments, like in December, when we were fighting for La Liga with [Real] Madrid. We were right there. And not only did we not sell Diego Carlos but we brought in [Anthony] Martial and Tecatico.

“Lopetegui is the coach of Sevilla. He has achieved important goals and we believe in him to lead us to glory again.”

Lopetegui took over at the Sanchez-Pizjuan in the summer of 2019 and has steered Sevilla to three consecutive top-four finishes for the first time in the club’s modern history. He also led them to the Europa League in his first season.

But a lot of the football has been uninspiring, especially last term, and the failure to succeed in either the Champions League or the Europa League in the previous two campaigns is most certainly a stain on his record. This coming summer will be huge.

Sevilla have already lost Diego Carlos to Aston Villa and more departures are expected. Sporting director Monchi is going to have to do a lot of surgery on Lopetegui’s squad.