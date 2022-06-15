Real Sociedad sign French starlet Mohamed-Ali Cho

Real Sociedad have made their first signing of the 2022-23 transfer window with the addition of Mohamed Ali-Cho.

The highly-rated 18-year-old was announced on the club’s official website on Wednesday evening, with the Txuri-Urdin locking him down on a five year contract until 2027. Although no fee was confirmed by the club, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported it to be a €12m fee. Cho had just a year on his contract remaining and having informed Angers that he would not be renewing with them, moved on a cut-price deal.

Mohamed Ali-Cho has just signed his contract with Real Sociedad. Done deal for €12m fee, it’s signed and sealed with Angers and player side. 🚨⚪️🔵 #RealSociedad Talented striker born in 2004 joins Real Sociedad on a permanent deal, five year contract. Here we go confirmed. pic.twitter.com/SpsfQ2HCCg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2022

This could be regarded as something of a coup for La Real, given they supposedly beat out competition from Real Betis and Marseille for his signature. Despite his young age, he has already played two senior seasons in Ligue 1 and appeared on 5 occasions for the French under-21 side.

Following the departure of Adnan Januzaj, Cho reinforces La Real’s options going forward. Although he can play across the front three positions, it’s likely he will occupy a wide role for Real Sociedad at least initially.