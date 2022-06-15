Real Madrid to bet on young Castilla striker mentored by Raul Gonzalez

Real Madrid have possessed arguably the best striker on the planet for the past two seasons, but finding a back-up for Karim Benzema has proven somewhat more difficult.

The expensive signings of Luka Jovic and Mariano have not worked out, following several seasons marked by injury and inconsistency. Given Benzema’s form, coming by minutes has not been easy but Real Madrid are ready to sell both of them according to Marca. Borja Mayoral is also returning from a loan deal at Getafe, but it’s likely only one of the three continues at the club next season.

Part of that is predicated on the club’s faith in young talent Juan Miguel Latasa. The 21-year-old scored 13 goals last season in Raul Gonzalez’s Castilla side and has impressed enough to earn a shot in the first team.

Latasa is a tall striker with good feet and a talent for bringing others into the game around him, which gives him something of a similarity with first-choice Benzema. According to Jose Felix Diaz, the club told Latasa on Thursday that he would be staying this summer and had a shot at winning minutes next season.