Real Betis’ William Carvalho has no shortage of suitors as he enters final year of contract

William Carvalho is about to enter the final year of his contract with Real Betis and has no shortage of suitors according to Marca. The Portuguese, who turned 30 in April, has just enjoyed what was probably his best season yet at the Benito Villamarin.

He now has three options on the table. He can renew his contract, leave the club this summer or see out the remaining year of his deal and then leave on a free in 2023. The ball is in Carvalho’s court – several Premier League clubs and Fenerbahce are interested.

Jorge Jesus will take charge of the Turkish side next season and he has been known to value his compatriot highly. They will struggle to meet Betis’ asking price, however, which is understood to be in the region of €8m. Selling Carvalho could enable the Andalusian outfit to free up the funds to go and bring Dani Ceballos back from Real Madrid.