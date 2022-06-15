Pablo Torre makes first statements as a Barcelona player

After the success stories of Pedri Gonzalez and Gavi, Barcelona fans could be forgiven for getting overexcited about the prospect of Pablo Torre. Following a stellar season in the third division, in which he led Racing Santander back to the second division, Torre was marked out as one of the hottest prospects in Spanish football.

The 19-year-old will have to make a significant jump after leaving Spain’s third tier to join Spain’s second-placed team last season, although he will begin with Barcelona’s Atletic team. Even so, it’s likely he will be involved in the first team at some point in the season.

Today the starlet was presented at Camp Nou, following his move from Racing Santander, which cost the Blaugrana €5m initially, with the fee rising to €20m in variables.

Speaking to the media for the first time as a Barcelona player, Torre was asked to define his style of play to Mundo Deportivo.

“A player that likes to be in contact with the ball, I don’t like to not have it so we will try to get it back quickly because at the end of the day, I am a player that treats the ball well and likes to enjoy football.”

Barcelona have secured a superb talent in Pablo Torre who has been the third best advanced CM in Primera Division RFEF this season according to my rating model. His creative and ball progression numbers are off the charts. One to watch for the future. pic.twitter.com/45jg7zsNpJ — Marcus Bring (@MarcusBr22) March 4, 2022

Reportedly the call of Xavi Hernandez was crucial in Torre’s choice to join Barcelona rather than rivals Real Madrid. Torre confirmed that the call was part of his decision too.

“Yes, he called me, obviously it surprised me that someone like Xavi knew so much about me. He explained the project and what he wanted from me and I am delighted to be here.”

Finally, he was asked about his idols, of which there have been plenty to choose from at Barcelona in recent years.

“I am a racinguista (Racing Santander fan) but obviously I grew with football like that of Pep and with great players like Leo, Andres or Xavi. I focused a lot on them, they are my idols, I have to learn a lot from them.”