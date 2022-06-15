Marcelo evaluating options in La Liga after Real Madrid departure

Marcelo left Real Madrid in a blaze of glory and then tears during his final goodbye on Monday, but he might yet be at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Marcelo is evaluating his options to stay in La Liga. The Brazilian still sees himself as a keeping pace at the top level of football and staying in Spain would suit his family, where his son plays in the Real Madrid academy.

Three clear options have presented themselves. The first being Ronaldo Nazario’s Real Valladolid, who have just been promoted to La Liga. The other two are closer by and although Gareth Bale may not want to sign for Getafe, Marcelo is considering doing so as per the report. The final option would be Rayo Vallecano, who come from an excellent season under Andoni Iraola in which they reached the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

If Marcelo does decide to stay in Spain he will no doubt have to do so on a significantly lower salary. It could also mean a change of role for the Brazilian. Although he still possesses an array of technical talents, it’s unlikely he would be well suited to defending without the ball for long periods.