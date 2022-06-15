Marcelo Bielsa agrees deal with Athletic election candidate

Three clubs in Spain’s top two divisions still retain an electoral system in order to determine the leadership at the club: Barcelona, Real Madrid and Athletic Club. The latter are currently going through the consternation of a Presidential campaign.

That involves any number of names and links in order to persuade fans into voting for a particular candidate. Following the departure of Marcelino Garcia Toral, it’s easy for each candidate to pin their campaign to a managerial appointment.

According to Diario AS, who carried the information from Radio Popular, Inaki Arechabaleta has agreed a deal with a bombastic choice. The outside candidate will bring back Marcelo Bielsa back to Athletic Club if he is elected and is considering announcing so ahead of the vote on the 24th of June.

Bielsa spent two seasons in charge at Athletic from 2011-13, reaching the Europa League final and the Copa del Rey final in his first season. The second was less successful and the relationship broke down to a degree with some at the club, but he remains fondly regarded by many.

Most recently at Leeds United, Bielsa’s return would be an entertaining choice, with other candidates Ricardo Barkala and Jon Uriarte linked to Mauricio Pochettino and Marco Rose respectively.

Bielsa’s return would begin another era of high-pressing and intense football at the Nuevo San Mames, although there is arguably less quality available to him than in his first spell.