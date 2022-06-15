Luis Campos rejects array of offers to continue work with Celta Vigo

Paris Saint-Germain continued their summer of change by appointing Luis Campos as a Sporting Advisor recently, but they had to do so on his terms.

That’s according to Diario AS. The Madrid-based paper say that Campos would only accept the role providing he could continue with his duties at Celta Vigo. Campos has been working in an advisory role for Celta for several months and has placed Juan Carlos Calero in more hands-on co-ordinator role.

Celta and Campos signed an agreement for an indefinite amount of time and the Portuguese even gave up his work with Galatasaray in order to take charge of shaping the Galician club, where he will impact on the style of play, the academy, recruitment and the model of operating.

In addition to renouncing his work in Turkey, AS also say that he turned down Bayern Munich, Newcastle United and none other than Real Madrid.

Reportedly he has already made his first signing at Celta in Swedish midfielder Williot Swedberg from Hammarby, although that has yet to be confirmed. That will be the first step in what appears to be significant reshaping of the squad in Vigo.

Campos’ cachet comes from an outstanding past in scouting and recruitment, including for Real Madrid and AS Monaco. The number and size of the teams suggest that Celta have secured something of a coup.