La Liga file complaint to UEFA about PSG following Kylian Mbappe contract

“This week, LaLiga has filed a complaint with UEFA against PSG, which adds to another against Manchester City in April, on the grounds that these clubs are in continuous breach of the current financial fair play rules,” the statement read.

“LaLiga considers that these practices alter the ecosystem and sustainability of football, harm all European clubs and leagues, and only serve to artificially inflate the market, with money not generated within football itself.”

“LaLiga understands that the irregular financing of these clubs is carried out either through direct injections of money or through sponsorship and other contracts that do not correspond to market conditions and do not make economic sense.”

Many have pointed out the hypocrisy of such statements, given some of the irresponsible spending by Barcelona in Spain has increased their debt to well over a billion euros, with little intervention from La Liga.

While the timing and the manner of Tebas’ complaints in particular sound reactionary and bitter at times, there’s no doubt he is touching on an important debate in football. The inequalities in football are likely to continue increasing and the lack of strong governing body is likely to convert football into a business that only serves the rich.