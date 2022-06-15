Diego Carlos to return to Sevilla to bid farewell to the club’s supporters

Diego Carlos left Sevilla for Aston Villa at the end of this season.

The Brazilian centre-back enjoyed three superb years at the Sanchez-Pizjuan and, according to Diario AS, intends to return to the Andalusian capital soon to bid farewell.

Diego Carlos played 136 games for Sevilla and, alongside Jules Kounde, formed the tightest defensive partnership in all of La Liga. During his time there Sevilla finished in the top four for three consecutive years and also won the Europa League in 2019/20.

Sevilla have a job on their hands replacing him, especially given that Kounde is also expected to depart the Sanchez-Pizjuan sooner rather than later. Barcelona and Chelsea are understood to be the frontrunners for his signature.

Villa finished 14th in the Premier League last season and are intent on pushing for a place in the Europa League next year. Signing a man of Diego Carlos’ calibre is a good start.