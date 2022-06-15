David Alaba and Eder Militao form best defence in world according to Brazilian

It wasn’t the smoothest of starts to his Real Madrid career during his first two seasons, following a €50m move from Porto, but at the third attempt Eder Militao has asserted himself as one of the best defenders in La Liga.

Previously he had to contend with the pairing of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos ahead of him, who moved onto Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. It’s something he referenced himself in a recent interview with Marca, reviewing the most glorious of seasons.

A key part of that was the partnership Militao formed with David Alaba. The Brazilian was asked about their relationship, which quickly became a key part of Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

“Yes. He arrived and we connected very quickly. It felt like we had been playing together for a long time. He has given happiness to everyone.”

“He always has a lot of motivation and, during the matches, a very good energy.”

He was then asked if he considered his partnership to be the best of any central defence in the world.

“Yes, because of everything we have won.”