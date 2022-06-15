Dani Alves’ full statement as he confirms Barcelona exit

It was reported early on Wednesday evening that Barcelona would not be offering Dani Alves an extension to his contract this summer and barely an hour later, it was confirmed that he would be departing the club by the player himself.

Alves returned to Barcelona after six years away, after joining Juventus in 2016. Alves failed to agree a new contract with Barcelona while ex-President Josep Maria Bartomeu was there and has since harboured a wish to return to the club.

This season at the age of 39 he managed it, securing a deal until the summer with Barcelona. Under Xavi Hernandez he returned and exhibited excellent form initially, but by the end some of his age had begun to show in a team that itself was looking turgid.

With Sergino Dest and Sergi Roberto at the club, Barcelona clearly feel covered in the right-back position for next season.

The Brazilian took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message of goodbye to the club and the fans. Although on a sporting level Barcelona might not miss him, the Blaugrana lose one of the very best characters they have had the fortune of crossing paths with.

Read his full statement here:

“Now the time of our goodbye has arrived. It has been more than 8 years dedicated to these colours and that house… but like everything in life, years go by, paths separate and stories are written from different places – and that’s how it was. They tried to get rid of me but they couldn’t, well, you can’t imagine, or maybe you can, how resistant and resilient I am.”

“Many more years passed until football and life, which as always are very grateful to those who respect them, decided to give me the chance to return here and be able to say goodbye.”

“But not a goodbye without first thanking all of those that are behind the spotlight, all of those that ensure that everything is perfect for us, to all of them: THANK YOU.”

“I would also like to thank all the staff for the chance that they gave me to return to this club and be able to wear that marvellous shirt once again, they don’t know how happy I am… let’s hope they don’t miss my craziness and happiness each day.”

“Let’s also hope that those that are staying make history at this club, I hope so from the bottom of my heart.”

“It was 23 titles won: 2 trebles, one sextuple and great book of gold written.”

“A very beautiful cycle ends and another even more challenging one begins. Let the world never forget: EVEN IF A LION IS 39 YEARS OLD, IT CONTINUES TO BE A GOOD CRAZY LION. Forever, VISCA AL BARCA.”