Barcelona hoping to close Gavi renewal on Thursday

Following a series of remarkable showings for the Spanish national team, pressure has grown on Barcelona to ensure they renew Gavi’s contract. The 17-year-old has just completed an impressive first season in senior football and many big clubs won’t be put off by his €50m release clause if given the chance.

It does seem for the moment as if Gavi is focused on staying at Barcelona though. Sporting Director Mateu Alemany is set to meet with Gavi’s agent Ivan de la Pena, a former Barcelona midfielder himself, on Thursday to resume negotiations. Sport say that Barcelona are hoping it will be the final meeting.

According to their report the club are offering something in the region of the same salary as Ronald Araujo on a five-year deal. His release clause would be €1b.

This comes in the wake of President Joan Laporta declaring that they were ‘close’ to sealing the deal. Even so, reliable sources have denied that the two parties are close as recently as last week. As things stand though, a move or a breakdown between player and club doesn’t seem likely.