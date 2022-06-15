Barcelona communicate contract decision to Dani Alves

The fairy tale return of Dani Alves to Barcelona has come to an end.

The 39-year-old Brazilian joined the club in November of 2021 on a free and was a key part of the initial resurgence of Barcelona under Xavi Hernandez. In total he made 16 appearances, scoring once and assisting 3 goals on his return to the club after six years away.

Yet according to Sport, it wasn’t enough to earn him a new deal. The initial contract was until the end of the season and Barcelona have told the Brazilian that he will not be needed next season as of Wednesday morning.

Alves was praised by Xavi for his professionalism and leadership skills, but it appears the club have decided they have better options at right-back for next season.

It is expected that Oscar Mingueza will leave this summer, but following the renewal of Sergi Roberto, Barcelona already have a back-up for Sergino Dest. Whether there is further movement including additions or the departure of Dest remains to be seen.

This will be a blow to Alves’ chief ambition which was to play the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November. He has been included in Brazil’s most recent call-up but will now have to find a team willing to give him minutes in the lead up to November.

Image via PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images