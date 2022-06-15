Alvaro Odriozola determined to compete for minutes with Dani Carvajal next season

Alvaro Odriozola has returned from a season on loan at Fiorentina to Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old right-back has two years left on his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu and, according to Diario AS, his intention is to see it out. He does not want another loan.

Carlo Ancelotti is understood to be pleased to welcome the Basque back – he has not loved having just Lucas Vazquez, a forward, as backup for Dani Carvajal. Odriozola, who has improved his game in Italy, hopes to compete with Carvajal for minutes in 2022/23.

Odriozola played 27 games in all competitions for Fiorentina last season, contributing a goal and an assist. Born in San Sebastian, he began his career with Real Sociedad but was quickly snapped up by Madrid.

Fiorentina were his second loan spell – he has also spent time with Bayern Munich. A Spanish international, he has four caps and a goal to his name.