Zinedine Zidane demands two signings as part of PSG package

Marseille born and bred Zinedine Zidane appears to be on the verge of signing for Paris Saint-Germain, such is the landscape of French football these days.

That is according to El Chiringuito, who say that Zidane is finalising a deal with PSG to become their manager ahead of this season. The news is sure to go down poorly with Real Madrid fans too given the recent battles between the two.

According to the report, which was carried by Sport, the negotiations have even reached the point of planning the season. Zidane wants two players brought to the club on free transfers.

One of those could have a direct impact on Barcelona though, as Ousmane Dembele is on Zidane’s list. The other being Paul Pogba, who was frequently linked to Real Madrid during Zidane’s time there.

It had been reported that new Sporting Advisor Luis Campos was not keen on bringing Dembele to the club, but neither is Zidane his first choice for manager, preferring Christophe Galtier. Once again is appears as if the higher-ups will get their way at PSG.

Image via Denis Doyle/Getty Images