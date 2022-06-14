Xavi Hernandez wants Jules Kounde to become the leader of his Barcelona defence

Jules Kounde is Xavi Hernandez’ first-choice centre-back according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Catalan wants the 23-year-old defender to become the leader of his defence next season and take over from Gerard Pique. Kounde’s contract at Sevilla runs until 2024.

The Frenchman’s release clause at the Sanchez-Pizjuan is understood to be €90m but he can be gotten for a considerably lesser fee than that.

But Barcelona are not the sole suitor – Chelsea are also right at the front of the queue.

The Premier League club tried to sign Kounde last summer only to be frustrated by Sevilla’s refusal to sell. There is an understanding this close-season, however, that he will be allowed to leave Andalusia this time for the right price.

Whether he heads to Camp Nou or Stamford Bridge, however, is up in the air.

Kounde joined Sevilla from Bordeaux in 2019 and has become one of the finest centre-backs in Europe.