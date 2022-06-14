Xavi Hernandez held talks with Gerard Pique around commitment worries

Few players have been in the news lately more than Gerard Pique. The Catalan defender, never afraid of controversy, has been under fire of late for his relationship with the President of the Spanish FA Luis Rubiales, before gossip surrounding his separation with Shakira filled the media too.

It’s led to some questioning his commitment on the pitch. Not least his manager, Xavi Hernandez. Pique was a crucial part of Barcelona’s defence all season until a chronic injury ruled him out of the final part of the season. That coincided with his drama off the field.

According to Marca, Xavi held talks with Pique to establish just how committed he was to Barcelona next season.

“I want you in my project for next season – you have two years left of contract – but I want you at 100%,” Xavi told his former teammate.

Seemingly Pique told Xavi that he was indeed completely focused on the team and committed to doing everything necessary to bring success next season. Xavi was keen to hear from Pique himself how he felt mentally, physically and in terms of motivation.

Time will tell if indeed Xavi was satisfied with those answers and if Pique can deliver on his promises. While the choice of central defenders remains as it is however, Pique will fancy of chances of continuing as part of the first choice defensive pair.

