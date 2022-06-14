UEFA planning on new competition before Champions League

There is plenty of debate about the number of games being played in elite football currently, with many feeling that the exhaustion from too many matches is contributing to injuries and a poorer quality of football. That doesn’t appear to be a concern for UEFA though, who are set to bring in a new competition in 2024.

That’s according to L’Equipe, in a report carried by Sport. UEFA plan on replacing the European Supercup with a competition which would consist of a final four. The participants would be the winners of last year’s Champions League and three of the most successful teams.

In contrast to the European Supercup, this would leave the Europa League winner out of the mix and increase the number of games by three, including semi-finals, a final and third-place playoff.

Traditionally the European Supercup has been held around Europe too, but this competition would take place in the United States of America.

The change would be planned for the start of the 2024-25 season and comes hot off the back of the increase in games in the Champions League itself. It’s also similar in style to the Spanish Supercup, which has a similar format and takes place in Saudi Arabia.