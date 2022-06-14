Spain find out final opponents in World Cup group

With the countdown on to the beginning of the World Cup, Spain can now start preparing for all of their opponents in the group stage in Qatar.

On Tuesday evening in Doha, Costa Rica beat out New Zealand 1-0 in a tightly-contested playoff for the final place in World Cup. Former Arsenal and Real Betis forward Joel Campbell scored the decisive goal after just three minutes, meaning Spain will have to find a way past Keylor Navas in November.

They join Spain in Group E, alongside Germany and Japan. Costa Rica will in fact be La Roja’s first opponent in the competition on the 23rd of November.

As was demonstrated in their tie against New Zealand, Los Ticos are content to sit back and defend while playing on the counter-attack. That won’t suit Spain and Luis Enrique, who in recent times have looked more impressive against sides that look to take the game to them.