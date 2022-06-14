Soon-to-be free agent Luis Suarez offers his services to Italian giants Juventus

Soon-to-be free agent Luis Suarez has offered his services to Juventus.

That is according to a report by La Gazzetta dello Sport carried by Football Italia.

They assert that the former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid striker is interested in a move to Italy this summer as he feels he is not done in Europe just yet.

Suarez came close to joining Juventus two years ago when he left Barcelona only to end up at the Wanda Metropolitano with Atletico. He fired them to glory in La Liga in his first season there but sees his contract with the Spanish club expire at the end of this month.

Juventus’ priority at the moment is understood to be Angel di Maria, who will also become a free agent at the end of June when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires.

The Argentine is also flirting with Barcelona, however.

If the move for Di Maria falls through it is thought that Juventus will move for Suarez, who could either play alongside Dusan Vlahovic or serve as his understudy.