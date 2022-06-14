Milan want to keep on-loan Real Madrid youngster Brahim Diaz for another year

Milan want to keep Brahim Diaz next season according to Diario AS.

The Spaniard is on loan at San Siro from Real Madrid and Stefano Pioli has been clear that he wants to retain the forward for the coming campaign. He has a central role at Milan.

Brahim was on fire at the beginning of last season, contributing four goals and two assists in his opening nine games. A bout of covid-19 put a spanner in the works, however, making it difficult for the 22-year-old Andalusian to return to his best form.

Brahim is theoretically due to be on loan at the Italian club until the summer of 2023, but Madrid are going to hold conversations with the player’s camp in the coming weeks.

Brahim began his career with with local club Malaga before joining Manchester City at the age of 16. Four years later he returned to Spain to join Madrid but has been at Milan for the last two seasons.