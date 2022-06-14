Miguel Gutierrez questioning his future ahead of big season at Real Madrid

Miguel Gutierrez could prove to be an important figure for Real Madrid this summer.

The 20-year-old thought that he was going to be the second-choice left-back at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2022/23 following the departure of Marcelo but the recent signing of Antonio Rudiger has given him pause for thought according to Diario AS.

Gutierrez’s contract runs until the summer of 2024 and communication between the player and the club is fluid and clear. They are both rowing in the same direction. But Gutierrez wants to compete in the elite next season – with or without Madrid.

Gutierrez has already made ten first-team appearances for Madrid, contributing two assists. He has made 31 appearances for Castilla to date, contributing three goals and eight assists. He has also been capped by the U21 Spanish national team.

One potential obstacle for Gutierrez is Carlo Ancelotti’s reluctance to blood youth. The Italian has his squad of players that he trusts and rarely allows outsiders into the circle. Rudiger’s signing frees up David Alaba to play at left-back, restricting his chances.