Marcelo’s departure paves way for new Real Madrid captain

After over 30,000 La Liga minutes and over 500 games in total for Real Madrid, Marcelo’s time at the club reached a conclusion on Monday afternoon. The Brazilian, who had spent 16 years at the club, leaves not only as the most decorated player in Real Madrid history but has also had the privilege of lifting a Champions League trophy as captain. A dream few achieve.

His absence means that somebody else must be bestowed with that honour next season, should Los Blancos lift the European Cup for a 15th time. The likelihood is that the captaincy will pass onto the most senior player at the club, as happened when Sergio Ramos left last summer and gave the armband to Marcelo.

Sport point out that this is would mean the next captain of the club would be Karim Benzema, who was a vice-captain last season. The reality is this wouldn’t be a dramatic change. Marcelo spent much of his final season on the bench, meaning Benzema became accustomed to wearing the armband more often that not. It will be Benzema’s 14th season at Real Madrid when August comes around and another feather in his well-decorated cap.