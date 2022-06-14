Leeds United edge closer to signing former Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca from Bayern Munich

Leeds United have reached an agreement with former Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that a four-year deal has been closed between the two parties. Bayern Munich, his current employer, want a €15m fee but talks between the two clubs are understood to be progressing well.

Jesse Marsch is keen to work with the Catalan midfielder at Elland Road.

Roca, born in Villafranca, came through Espanyol’s youth system before breaking into the first team in 2016. Over the next four years he made 121 appearances for the club, contributing three goals and six assists from defensive midfield, before joining Bayern.

The 25-year-old has failed to make much of a dent in Bavaria, however. Since joining the club in 2020 he has played 24 games and failed to either score or assist, not yet hitting a thousand minutes. A fresh start in the Premier League makes sense for him.