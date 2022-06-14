Jules Kounde undergoes surgery successfully in Bordeaux

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has successfully undergone surgery in Bordeaux, for a problem in his pubis.

The French defender was forced off with injury while playing for his national team against Croatia on Wednesday and wasted no time in ensuring it was dealt with.

According to L’Equipe, it was an operation that had been on the cards for some time and had been bothering him for a while, as per Sport. A chronic injury, it’s been preventing Kounde from going full pelt for a while.

The surgery shouldn’t be a long-term issue however, with Kounde expected to be back in training at some point in mid-July. Given he has been dealing with the injury for some time, it seems unlikely to give him major issues.

This is the second such case of Sevilla prolonging surgery for a key player in recent months, with Fernando Reges putting off ankle surgery for some time. Eventually the Brazilian was left with no other choice, but to be operated on in March after months struggling with the injury.