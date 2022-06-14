Frenkie de Jong provides update on Barcelona future after Nations League

Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong divides opinions at Barcelona as much as he divides lines for the Netherlands. De Jong has been singled out as the most clear case of a player which has significant value on the market and isn’t an indispensable piece of the Barcelona team.

That final assertion is also a matter of opinion but in reality, the only opinion that matters is that of de Jong himself. Manchester United have appeared in numerous reports linked with de Jong and even if they can find a deal with Barcelona, without the OK from the player himself, he will be going nowhere.

Following a 3-2 win over Wales with the Netherlands, de Jong was once again asked about his future and he had this to say, as per Tom Collomosse.

“You’re always flattered when teams show an interest in you as a player but I am at the biggest club in the world at the moment and I feel fine there, so no news.”

That said, even if a deal had been agreed, it’s unlikely that de Jong would burn his bridges with Barcelona before it became official. There’s little doubt that de Jong would happily continue at Barcelona, the question remains whether Manchester United can convince he would be better off there.