Aurelien Tchouameni has completed Real Madrid medical and will be unveiled imminently

Aurelien Tchouameni has completed the final part of his medical this morning and will be unveiled by Real Madrid at some point today according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old Frenchman, who joins from Monaco, has signed a six-year contract at the Santiago Bernabeu that will take him up until the summer of 2028.

He is an excellent signing. One of the most promising midfielders in European football, he fulfils Madrid’s emotional need for a big signing while also offering another option to their already-strong midfield. He has cost the Spanish club close to €100m.

Tchouameni completes a six-man depth chart in the engine room that will be the envy of the rest of the European elite – himself, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde and compatriot Eduardo Camavinga. A potent blend of experience and potential.

Madrid won both La Liga and the Champions League last season but are hungry for more.