Aurelien Tchouameni confirms Kylian Mbappe tried to convince him to join Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid presented their new signing Aurelien Tchouameni to the world today.

Tchouameni passed his final medical tests this morning before putting pen to paper.

“I am very happy to be here and begin my story with Real Madrid, the best club in the world,” Tchouameni said. “I am very happy and ready to work hard and continue winning titles for this club. I want to thank the president, my agent and my family for being here.”

Madrid signed the 22-year-old Frenchman from Monaco last week. He has signed a six-year contract at the Santiago Bernabeu that will take him up until the summer of 2028.

He is an excellent signing. One of the most promising midfielders in European football, he fulfils Madrid’s emotional need for a big signing while also offering another option to their already-strong midfield. He has cost the Spanish club close to €100m.

Tchouameni completes a six-man depth chart in the engine room that will be the envy of the rest of the European elite – himself, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde and compatriot Eduardo Camavinga. A potent blend of experience and potential.

Madrid won La Liga and the Champions League last season but they are hungry for more.

And the signature of Tchouameni is a political victory as much as a sporting one. During his presentation the midfielder revealed that he spurned interest from Paris Saint-Germain – personally delivered by Kylian Mbappe – to complete his move to Madrid.

“Kylian Mbappe spoke to me and asked me if I could come to Paris,” he said. “But I told him I want to join Real Madrid – my choice was always Madrid. He understood my decision and he is happy for me. Camavinga told me: ‘You have to join us at Real. Come here!'”