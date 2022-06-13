Xavi Hernandez has informed Gerard Pique that he no longer sees him as a guaranteed starter at Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez has informed Gerard Pique that he does not see him as a starter next season according to a report by Mundo Deportivo. The pair had a meeting two weeks ago.

Barcelona are concerned by Pique’s high salary, frequent injury problems and off-field dramas. The 35-year-old does not want to leave Camp Nou but his agent will meet with the powers-that-be at Barcelona soon to analyse the situation.

Pique, for his part, is determined to prove Xavi wrong. He believes that he is still the best centre-back at the club and that will remain the case no matter who they bring in this summer. He is willing to lower his current wage to help the club’s financial situation.

Pique made 39 appearances across all competitions last season totalling just a touch under 3,000 minutes. Barcelona finished second in La Liga, 13 points behind Real Madrid. It is set to be a summer of change at Camp Nou to make up that deficit.