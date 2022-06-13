Toni Kroos labels Marcelo the best left-back of all time as the Brazilian bids farewell to Real Madrid

Marcelo has bid farewell to Real Madrid.

The Brazilian left-back joined the club from Fluminense back in 2007 and leaves as one of the greatest in his position to have ever played the game.

It is well publicised that he wanted to stay at the club but they were unwilling to offer him an extension on the deal that expires at the end of this month.

The 34-year-old evidently feels that he still has a lot to contribute.

“I will not retire, not now,” he said at his farewell. “I feel I can still play. Facing Real Madrid? It will not be a problem. I am a big Madridista but I am also a big professional.”

Marcelo leaves the Santiago Bernabeu the most decorated player in the club’s history. A selection of his honours include six La Liga titles and five Champions League titles.

Marcelo, a Brazilian international with 58 caps to his name, leaves the Spanish capital having made 545 appearances for Madrid. He contributed 38 goals and 103 assists.

Despite being captain in his final season at the club he made just 17 appearances across all competitions, playing 807 minutes. He will hope to be more important next year.

Sergio Ramos, Marcelo’s teammate for so many years, sent a touching message to the Brazilian in an Instagram post. “Brother, you say goodbye today, but your legacy is eternal,” the Paris Saint-Germain centre-back wrote.

“Congratulations on achieving the impossible. A big kiss.”

Toni Kroos, another of Marcelo’s longest-serving teammates, also posted a message on Instagram about the defender. “I can say that I played with the best left-back of all time.”