Sevilla are in talks with Mexican side Toluca over the transfer of Luuk de Jong

Sevilla are in talks with Toluca over Luuk de Jong’s future according to Fabrizio Romano.

Toluca finished eleventh in the Liga MX in 2021/22 but are one of the best-supported sides in Mexico. De Jong spent that season on loan from Sevilla at Barcelona.

And he was successful, if much maligned in the beginning. He scored six goals in 21 La Liga appearances for the Catalan outfit as they finished second.

De Jong, 31, began his career with Dutch side De Graafschap before a spell with Twente. He then left for a two-year stint in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach – inclusive of a loan spell with Newcastle United – before returning home with PSV.

He spent five years back in the Netherlands before joining Sevilla in the summer of 2019, spending two years at the Sanchez-Pizjuan before leaving for Barcelona last summer. There is not thought to be any place for him there this coming campaign.

De Jong is a Dutch international with eight goals and 38 caps to his name.