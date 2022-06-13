Real Madrid’s signing of Aurelien Tchouameni proves they are ready to revolutionise their midfield

Real Madrid are preparing to revolutionise their midfield according to Marca.

The Spanish giants have just confirmed the signature of Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco. The French midfielder will join Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga as offering competition to the core three of Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Valverde and Camavinga became increasingly important as the 2021/22 season progressed, especially in the latter stages of the Champions League. Madrid’s classic midfield three are peerless but there is a recognition that fresh blood is needed.

And Tchouameni certainly brings that with him. The 22-year-old’s arrival immediately brings greater physicality and aggression to Madrid’s engine room and finally offers an alternative to Casemiro at the base of the midfield.

The idea at the Santiago Bernabeu is to give Carlo Ancelotti more options to rotate across the coming season, with the younger trident eventually stepping up to supplant the veterans. How long that will take is unknown, but it is certainly an alluring plan.