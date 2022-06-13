Paolo Maldini calls Carlo Ancelotti to gauge Marco Asensio’s availability to Milan this summer

Paolo Maldini has called Carlo Ancelotti to gauge Marco Asensio’s availability this summer.

That’s according to Il Corriere dello Sport as carried by Football Italia.

Milan are interested in signing the Spaniard from Real Madrid and are understood to be ahead of Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester United in the race.

Asensio’s contract at the Santiago Bernabeu will expire in the summer of 2023 and as things stand it seems unlikely that he is going to renew it – both Fede Valverde and Rodrygo Goes have leap-frogged him in the pecking order in the Spanish capital.

Milan want to sign a new right-winger this summer and Asensio is one of their targets.

It is understood Ancelotti is open to allowing Asensio, who starred for La Roja during their 2-0 victory over the Czech Republic at La Rosaleda last night, leave for between €30-35m.

Milan, who won the Scudetto this season, are not putting all their eggs in one basket. Club Brugge’s Noa Lang is also understood to be of interest to the Italian giants.