Oscar Mingueza linked with two clubs as Barcelona exit all but assured

Oscar Mingueza is expected to leave Barcelona this summer according to Mundo Deportivo despite still having a year left on his contract at Camp Nou.

Xavi Hernandez has already informed the centre-back that there is no place for him in the first-team roster next season and it seems all but certain that he will be headed for pastures new. Valencia and German side Hoffenheim are the two likeliest destinations.

Barcelona want a transfer fee of at least €5m for the youngster.

Mingueza, 23, has spent his entire senior career at Barcelona having been born and raised in the Catalan town of Santa Perpetua de Mogoda. He made his first team debut under Ronald Koeman in November of 2020 and has since made 66 appearances.

Mingueza has scored two goals and contributed five assists for his boyhood club.

But since Xavi took charge his opportunities have been limited. A move is the best thing.